Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $889,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.99. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $54,715.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

