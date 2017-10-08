Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) PT Set at $39.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned a $39.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ FLXN) opened at 29.93 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $954.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.74) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamo Deniz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,375 shares of company stock worth $131,575 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,716,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after buying an additional 591,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

