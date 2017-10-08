Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13,697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,508 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-has-404000-stake-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) opened at 151.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $152.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In related news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.