First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) opened at 23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.02 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $76,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

