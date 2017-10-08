First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Position Maintained by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC maintained its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National Corporation were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,203,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the second quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,862,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $840,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,509.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,140 shares. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

First Horizon National Corporation Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

