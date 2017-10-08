First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 242,344 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

