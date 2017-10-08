First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) Position Held by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC held its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Connecticut Bancorp worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Connecticut Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Connecticut Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 19,216 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.68.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Connecticut Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Connecticut Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

