First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. First Busey Corporation posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey Corporation.

Get First Busey Corporation alerts:

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. First Busey Corporation had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on First Busey Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other First Busey Corporation news, insider Curt A. Anderson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey Corporation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey Corporation by 444.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 178,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Busey Corporation by 65.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in First Busey Corporation in the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey Corporation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ BUSE) opened at 31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/first-busey-corporation-buse-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-46-per-share.html.

About First Busey Corporation

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.