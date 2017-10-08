First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE:XOP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 294,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 34.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 451,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 74,550 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE XOP) opened at 33.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

