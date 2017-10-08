FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for 21st Century Technology PLC (C21)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of 21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

21st Century Technology PLC (LON C21) opened at 2.875 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.96. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.68 million. 21st Century Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 4.75.

About 21st Century Technology PLC

21st Century Technology plc is a specialist provider of tailored solutions to the transport community, solving operational requirements both on and off the vehicle. The Company operates through two segments: Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The Fleet Systems segment includes closed-circuit television (CCTV), passenger wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), telematics and driver behavior, and passenger counting.

