Financial Review: CENTENNIAL RES (CDEV) versus YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

CENTENNIAL RES (NASDAQ: CDEV) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CENTENNIAL RES and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTENNIAL RES $212.53 million 22.15 $133.00 million N/A N/A YPF Sociedad Anonima $13.18 billion 0.66 $3.51 billion ($4.85) -4.59

YPF Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than CENTENNIAL RES.

Risk & Volatility

CENTENNIAL RES has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CENTENNIAL RES does not pay a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CENTENNIAL RES and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTENNIAL RES N/A -8.27% -7.48% YPF Sociedad Anonima -12.86% -4.17% -1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTENNIAL RES and YPF Sociedad Anonima, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTENNIAL RES 0 2 12 0 2.86 YPF Sociedad Anonima 1 0 2 0 2.33

CENTENNIAL RES presently has a consensus target price of $22.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given CENTENNIAL RES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CENTENNIAL RES is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of CENTENNIAL RES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of CENTENNIAL RES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CENTENNIAL RES Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks in Reeves, Ward and Pecos counties in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 92% membership interest in Centennial Resource Production, LLC (CRP). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included 106 operated producing horizontal wells. The horizontal wells span an area of approximately 45 miles long by 20 miles wide where it had commercial production in five zones: the 3rd Bone Spring Sandstone, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

