Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,567 shares. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Fidus Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is 80.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

