Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 575,303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fibria Celulose from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fibria Celulose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The firm’s market cap is $8.10 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 1,120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,608,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,150 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Fibria Celulose during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,875,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 642,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Fibria Celulose Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

