Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Financial Contrast

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 2 7 0 2.60 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $140.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $820.60 million 11.11 $526.36 million $3.45 36.43 Columbia Property Trust $376.05 million 6.85 $171.48 million $1.14 18.63

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 30.40% 10.91% 4.05% Columbia Property Trust 37.27% 5.55% 3.30%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Columbia Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had an interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which operated as 96 retail real estate projects and included approximately 22.6 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its 96 retail shopping center and mixed-use properties were located in 12 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, there were approximately 2,900 leases with tenants providing a range of retail products and services. These tenants range from sole proprietorships to national retailers, or corporate group of tenants.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets. The Company’s segments include New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles and all other office markets. The all other office markets segment consists of properties in similar, low-barrier to entry geographic locations, in which the Company does not plan to make further investments. The Company conducts its business primarily through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties directly through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

