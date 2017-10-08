Media stories about Federal-Mogul Holdings (NASDAQ:FDML) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9698717954328 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federal-Mogul Holdings (FDML) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/federal-mogul-holdings-fdml-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

About Federal-Mogul Holdings

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.