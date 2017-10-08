Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8259340630642 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) opened at 12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (The Fund) is a diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds selected by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (Putnam Management).

