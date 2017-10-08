Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RMG Networks Holding Corporation (RMGN) Stock Price

Media headlines about RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RMG Networks Holding Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0088277967007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ RMGN) traded up 10.8565% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.3945. 52,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RMG Networks Holding Corporation has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock’s market cap is $26.71 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Get RMG Networks Holding Corporation alerts:

RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. RMG Networks Holding Corporation had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RMG Networks Holding Corporation will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RMGN. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on RMG Networks Holding Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded RMG Networks Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMG Networks Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-rmg-networks-holding-corporation-rmgn-stock-price.html.

RMG Networks Holding Corporation Company Profile

RMG Networks Holding Corporation provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions. It offers suite of products, including proprietary software, software-embedded hardware, maintenance and support services, content and creative services, installation services, and third-party displays. The company provides Enterprise Server (ES), a robust software application server used to collect content from various applications and other data sources; and Media Players/Smart Digital Appliances, which are software pre-loaded media players that function as the content storage and rendering hardware between its ES content engine and the visual display end-points.

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Networks Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Networks Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.