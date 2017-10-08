Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Ariz Pre (NAZ) Share Price

News articles about Nuveen Ariz Pre (NYSE:NAZ) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Ariz Pre earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3307585784002 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nuveen Ariz Pre (NYSE:NAZ) opened at 14.63 on Friday. Nuveen Ariz Pre has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Ariz Pre Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

