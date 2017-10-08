Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Check-Cap (CHEK) Stock Price

Media stories about Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Check-Cap earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 44.9129888794095 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Check-Cap (CHEK) opened at 1.94 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $32.94 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

