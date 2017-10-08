Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Purchases 36,831 Shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) Stock

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 36,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $78,081.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 301 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $680.26.

On Monday, August 28th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 900 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $2,034.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 5,600 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $12,656.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 2,000 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $4,700.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 757 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $1,718.39.

On Friday, July 21st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 10,322 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,805.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 2,600 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $6,500.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 1,800 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 5,995 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $15,287.25.

On Monday, July 10th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 14,693 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $35,703.99.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) opened at 2.25 on Friday. Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $49.95 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. is a producer, marketer and distributor of macadamia nut-based products. The Company operates in two segments: orchards and branded products. The orchards segment includes the Company’s orchard, farming and processing operations. The branded products segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of branded products and the sale of processed kernel.

