ExlService Holdings (EXLS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) is one of 98 public companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ExlService Holdings to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings 9.53% 14.34% 11.04% ExlService Holdings Competitors -54.22% -162.83% 0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ExlService Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings 1 3 6 0 2.50 ExlService Holdings Competitors 614 1815 2565 61 2.41

ExlService Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 5.10%. Given ExlService Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService Holdings is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExlService Holdings and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings $720.56 million $101.10 million 30.08 ExlService Holdings Competitors $1.12 billion $179.78 million 21.86

ExlService Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings. ExlService Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ExlService Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ExlService Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ExlService Holdings has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService Holdings’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService Holdings beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies. The Healthcare operating segment serves healthcare payers and providers. The Travel, Transportation and Logistics operating segment primarily serves clients in the travel, transport and logistics industries. The F&A operating segment provides finance and accounting business process management (BPM) services across an array of F&A processes. The Analytics services focus on driving business outcomes for its customers by generating data-driven insights across all parts of its customers’ businesses. The All Other segment includes banking and financial services, utilities and consulting operating segments.

