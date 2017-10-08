Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
In related news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.53 per share, with a total value of C$137,650.00. Also, Director Brad Bennett purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$91,000.00. Insiders have acquired 77,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,017 in the last three months.
Exchange Income (TSE EIF) traded down 2.36% on Friday, hitting $34.27. 97,186 shares of the company were exchanged. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.
