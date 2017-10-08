ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9,722.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE EFX) traded down 1.44% on Friday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,581 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $584,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,412.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,938. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

