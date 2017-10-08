Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE: EL) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 10.56% 32.38% 11.90% Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors -22.64% 150.10% 6.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) $11.82 billion $2.35 billion 32.76 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors $14.67 billion $2.94 billion 14.31

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The). Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal Products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 0 5 17 0 2.77 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors 313 1011 1219 23 2.37

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus price target of $111.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced. Its skin care products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices and sun care products.

