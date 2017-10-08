Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) traded down 0.97% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 439,671 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 402.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 39.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet.

