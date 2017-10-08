Enquest Plc (ENQ) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Enquest Plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Enquest Plc from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on Enquest Plc from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.42).

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) opened at 26.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 301.39 million. Enquest Plc has a one year low of GBX 22.50 and a one year high of GBX 56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.48.

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 121,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £30,275.50 ($40,158.51).

About Enquest Plc

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

