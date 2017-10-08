EnPro Industries (NPO) Holdings Maintained by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its stake in EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of EnPro Industries worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

EnPro Industries (NYSE NPO) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,312 shares. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $82.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.15.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 103.53%.

In related news, insider Todd L. Anderson sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $156,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 26,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,949,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,206,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

