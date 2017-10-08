EnLink Midstream Partners, (ENLK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about EnLink Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENLK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream Partners, earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.5453168492545 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get EnLink Midstream Partners LP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

EnLink Midstream Partners, (NYSE ENLK) opened at 16.53 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners, has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.74 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/enlink-midstream-partners-enlk-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About EnLink Midstream Partners,

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.