Enersys (ENS) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Enersys were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enersys alerts:

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) opened at 68.41 on Friday. Enersys has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.77 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enersys will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Enersys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enersys (ENS) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/enersys-ens-stake-lowered-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sidoti raised Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enersys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.