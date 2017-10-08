EnerJex Resources (ENRJ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about EnerJex Resources (NYSE:ENRJ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnerJex Resources earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.4360014155288 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EnerJex Resources (ENRJ) traded down 1.034% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.287. The stock had a trading volume of 84,054 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.367. EnerJex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

About EnerJex Resources

EnerJex Resources, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The crude oil and natural gas is obtained by the acquisition and subsequent exploration and development of mineral leases.

