Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ENTA) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 181,899 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s market cap is $927.77 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/enanta-pharmaceuticals-inc-enta-price-target-increased-to-53-00-by-analysts-at-jmp-securities.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 492,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 307,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 180,586 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.