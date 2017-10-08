Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) opened at 48.60 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s market cap is $927.77 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

