Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.80 Million in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Stock

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Rayonier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 13,910.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 33.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 125,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 418.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) opened at 29.17 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-3-80-million-in-rayonier-inc-ryn-stock.html.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.