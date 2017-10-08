Employees Retirement System of Texas Holds Stake in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Agree Realty Corporation worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) opened at 49.02 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. Agree Realty Corporation had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Agree Realty Corporation Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

