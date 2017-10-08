Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3,532,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,657.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,912 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $263,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at $171,567.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) opened at 104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $109.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

