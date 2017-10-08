Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE FCPT) opened at 25.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS AG raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

