Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Emerson Electric worth $194,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at 63.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.22. Emerson Electric Company has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

