Elmer Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:ELMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Elmer Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:ELMA) opened at 18.75 on Friday. Elmer Bancorp Inc Com has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/elmer-bancorp-inc-com-elma-to-issue-dividend-of-0-30.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Inc Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp Inc Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.