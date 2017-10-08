Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $148,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE LLY) opened at 87.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

