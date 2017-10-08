Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.78. 2,619,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,830,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Trading 8.2% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/element-fleet-management-corp-efn-trading-8-2-higher.html.

Element Fleet Management Corp Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.