Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESIO shares. BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Electro Scientific Industries from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Electro Scientific Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/electro-scientific-industries-inc-esio-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,246 shares. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company’s market cap is $494.39 million.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.