El Paso Electric Company (EE) Position Increased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of El Paso Electric worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 34,872.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,344,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,883,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,130,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 75.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 389,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,682 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 69.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 113,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE EE) opened at 56.85 on Friday. El Paso Electric Company has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that El Paso Electric Company will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

