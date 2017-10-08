Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249,615 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation worth $47,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Partners LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 54,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 44,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 13,827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) opened at 111.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $541,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $607,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,201 shares of company stock worth $20,768,154. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

