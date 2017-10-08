Edgar H. Grubb Sells 11,388 Shares of CarMax Inc (KMX) Stock

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $869,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) opened at 76.81 on Friday. CarMax Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on CarMax to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS AG lowered CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,199.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,088,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 706,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 539,451 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

