EDF (ECIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised EDF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,175 shares. EDF has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

