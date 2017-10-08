EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of EchoStar Corporation worth $79,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,177,000 after acquiring an additional 299,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar Corporation alerts:

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (SATS) opened at 56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. EchoStar Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $465.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. EchoStar Corporation had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $418,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rayner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/echostar-corporation-sats-holdings-raised-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of EchoStar Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EchoStar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

EchoStar Corporation Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.