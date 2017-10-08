EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,476 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after purchasing an additional 233,802 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) opened at 89.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.20%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Bank of America Corporation raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered EastGroup Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

