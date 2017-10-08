Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,045 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Cummins worth $64,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Cummins by 312.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 187,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 12.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cummins by 784.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after buying an additional 696,090 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Cummins by 5.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $260,087.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $925,995.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $1,161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,038 shares. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $184.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

