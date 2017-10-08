Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (EROC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EROC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.585512550819 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

