Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Point Credit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.43909027684 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Credit (ECC) opened at 21.15 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/eagle-point-credit-ecc-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-12.html.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.